Roger Federer Dismisses Retirement Rumours By Drawing A Pregnant Woman Analogy

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer was termed as a perfect person and tennis player by a journalist in a press conference. Federer dismissed their thoughts and termed himself as a normal person. Also, on his retirement, he compared it with a pregnant woman and stated that retirement was a matter of time.

Roger Federer not a superman

Roger Federer is often praised by his fans and journalists. The game of Swiss international was once described by David Foster Wallace as a religious experience. However, Roger Federer does not want to have this perspective. Talking to the press, he stated that people often try to find the new superman, who cannot cry or be vulnerable. However, he termed himself as a normal person who can just play good tennis.

Roger Federer loves his country

The Basel native stated that he is proud that he is liked by Swiss people. He also stated that Switzerland is important to him. He said that the Basel tournament is one of the most important events during the year for him. Also, he stated that he likes Wimbledon a lot and he enjoys himself but he doesn't lose the connection with his country.

Retirement and a pregnant woman?

Federer was asked about a rumour that had been doing the rounds. People said that the Swiss International should have retired before. However, he dismissed all the rumours by saying that he rarely hears such things. He stated that such rumours and talks are usually done when he is losing matches and he termed the talks as insignificant. The 38-year-old stated that it is his body that decides how much time he will play and he doesn’t have a retirement plan currently. He suggested that retirement is almost like a woman who is pregnant. She will give birth to a new one and it is just a matter of time.

Roger Federer in 2020

In 2020, Roger Federer will be thriving hard to win his 21st Grand Slam title and his ninth Wimbledon. Also, he will try hard to win the only tennis prize he is lacking till now - an Olympics gold medal in singles. In October 2019, he confirmed that he'll be playing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.