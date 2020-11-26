Andy Murray Demands New ATP Policy After Alexander Zverev Gets Accused Of Domestic Abuse

Andy Murray, by far one of the most progressive men on the ATP circuit, is sure to win acclaim from his fans after he called on tennis' highest governing body to institute some changes in its polices. The former World No.1 has asked the ATP to create a domestic violence policy in light of the recent Alexander Zverev domestic abuse news. With this, he became the second prominent figure from the sport - after Novak Djokovic - to highlight the issue and call for a new rule to be instituted.

Murray on the Alexander Zverev domestic abuse news

British tennis star Andy Murray has gained a reputation as one of the flagbearers of equality in the sport of tennis. His best hits include him calling out journalist John Inverdale's suggestion that Murray was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals for tennis - a blatant omission of the Williams sisters' achievements at the level - as well as calling out another journalist who claimed that "Sam [Querrey] is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009” - another ignorance of the Williams sisters.

Murray has said that his journey with feminism came about as a result of his partnership with his coach Amelie Mauresmo - a historic partnership of the sport. The Scotsman revealed that he only realised how rampantly sexist the industry was once he went on tour with a female coach. Since then, Murray has put down many male colleagues - like Djokovic - who have spoken against equal pay for make and female players.

After allegations surfaced that World No.7 Alexander Zverev had been physically and mentally abusing his now ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova, Murray has called on the ATP to form a policy against players accused of domestic violence. “I don’t know how long it was, but it certainly was not immediate,” Murray said, talking about the ATP's reaction to the allegations. He urged the body to take the issue “extremely seriously” so that "they can be a bit more proactive in a situation like that".

The ATP released a delayed statement regarding the issue, saying that they "expect all members of the Tour to refrain from any conduct that is violent, abusive, or puts others at risk”. The ATP does not currently have a domestic abuse policy in cases like this one, where no legal case has been filed. A new rule could follow on the path of many American sporting leagues like the NFL, NBA and the MLB.

Zverev ATP ranking

After two back to back wins on Cologne and a finals appearance at the Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev will finish 2020 as the World No.7. His highest-ever ATP ranking was when he reached No.3 on November 6, 2017. The 23-year-old has won 13 career titles, which include three ATP Masters 1000 titles and an ATP Finals title.

