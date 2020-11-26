Roger Federer Gets Emotional After Super Special Message From Diego Maradona; Watch Video

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona's death early on Thursday morning (IST) has rocked the sporting world. As a sportsperson, Maradona's appeal stretched far beyond the realm of football. The respect he has received from all quarters was a testament to his role as an ambassador of sports. As far as lifestyle is concerned, Maradona and Roger Federer could not be further apart, but as players, the two men absolutely ruled their respective sports and this video message from Maradona is proof of the mutual respect the two had for each other.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Death: English Media Slammed For Holding Onto Maradona Hand Of God Grudge

Also Read | Federer Injury update: Tennis Legend Returns To Court After 9 Months; See Picture

Maradona's video message moves Roger Federer to tears

It was at an exhibition game between Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer, that the world was treated to an incredible moment of friendship and admiration between two of the biggest names in sport. With Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro injured, a young Sascha Zverev filled in at the Arena Parque Roca, Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 20, 2019. Federer has lost the match 6-7, 6-7 when the organizers queued up a special message for him on the big screen.

The message was by none other than the Argentine legend Diego Maradona. The video began with an exalting, “Hello, master, machine, like I like to call you. You were, you are, and will be the greatest. There’s no other like you." Continuing in characteristic Maradona fashion, he continued, in all seriousness, saying “I want you to know that if you have any kind of trouble in my country, you can call me and tell me what you need”. Federer's emotional reaction to the video was evidence of Maradona's charisma and the effect he had on just about everyone.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Death: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mike Tyson Pay Tribute To Icon

Maradona career stats

Diego Maradona made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors, 10 days before his 16th birthday, on 20 October 1976. He scored his first Primera División goal against San Lorenzo on 14 November 1976. In his five years in the side, Maradona scored 115 goals from 167 appearances. He made his international debut with the senior Argentinan team in 1977. While he did not make the cut for the 1978 World Cup, Maradona would go on to play four World Cups - in 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994.

Of these, Maradona captained and won the 1986 and 1990 editions. His international career came to an end somewhat unceremoniously after he was expelled from the 1994 World Cup in the USA for doping - a claim he has repeatedly refused, saying instead that it was unwitting doping from an energy drink supplied to him by his coach. Diego Maradona's career for Argentina spanned 18 years and produced 34 goals from 91 games.

Also Read | Diego Maradona's Coffin Arrives At Argentinian President's Mansion, Fans To Mourn Demise

Image Credits: ATP Tennis TV Twitter