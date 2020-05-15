Andy Murray's Net Worth Is Sure To Blow Your Mind; More Details Here

Former World No.1 Andy Murray celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, May 15, 2020. Murray has established himself as one of the finest British tennis players ever. He has lifted the Wimbledon twice and won the US Open amongst major honours in the sport. So on the Andy Murray birthday occasion, let's take a look at the Andy Murray net worth, current Andy Murray ranking and the Andy Murray salary.

Also Read: Andy Murray Wins VIP Seats For Man United Game, Beats Marcus Rashford In Career Quiz

A champion both on & off the court 🤗



Happy Birthday, @andy_murray! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/woSvm0oHkN — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 15, 2020

Andy Murray birthday: Andy Murray net worth

Andy Murray has won three Grand Slam titles and 46 singles titles overall. According to Essentially Sports, the Andy Murray net worth figure amounts to a reported $165 million. His career earnings amount to a staggering $61,199,017. Among endorsements, the 33-year old has signed deals with Standard Life, Head, Rado and Jaguar. The British tennis ace signed with Castore and wears their apparel on the court, while sports Under Armour shoes.

According to Business Cloud, Murray had invested an undisclosed amount in an app named Deuce, which aims to make it easier for amateurs and professionals to play tennis near their residences or workplaces by getting them in contact with the ideal professionals at a subscription of 10 pounds per month. Murray is said to have 30 startup firms in his business portfolio, through crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

Also Read: Roger Federer Confirms $1 Million Donation To Children In Africa For Nutritious Meals

Andy Murray Birthday: Andy Murray salary

A major component of the Andy Murray net worth is his yearly salary. The Andy Murray salary fluctuates from year to year, varying on his performance on the court and prize money. According to The Street, 2016 was the British tennis star's best year on the court, winning nine professional tennis titles and winning $2.5 million alone with his second Wimbledon title. According to Forbes, he earned $18.8 million in endorsements and appearances in 2016, placing him 40th in the Forbes list of wealthiest athletes for that year.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's Mother Joins Father In Blasting Roger Federer, Calls Him 'bit Arrogant'

Andy Murray Birthday: Andy Murray Ranking

Andy Murray is currently ranked World No.129 in the ATP Tour rankings. The British ace has struggled for post and underwent multiple hip replacement surgeries to venture back into the ATP Tour. Murray had revealed that he could possibly retire from professional tennis due to struggling physically with injuries last year. However, the two-time Wimbledon champion made a comeback and lifted his first title post-injury during the European Open, beating three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the final.

DISCLAIMER: The above Andy Murray net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Talks About 'fanboy' Novak Djokovic Taking Her On Dinner Date In 2007