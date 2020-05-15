Andy Murray Wins VIP Seats For Man United Game, Beats Marcus Rashford In Career Quiz

Former World No.1 Andy Murray's run off the court continues in grand style after he defeated Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in a quiz on Thursday. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who turned 33 on Friday, got an early birthday present after he won VIP box seats to Manchester United after beating Marcus Rashford in a careers quiz. Had the England international won the quiz, he would have won Wimbledon Centre Court tickets as per the challenge.

Andy Murray beats Marcus Rashford to win VIP box tickets to Manchester United game

In a video uploaded by the ATP Tour on their official account, former World No.1 Andy Murray battled against Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in a virtual quiz on their respective careers amidst the UK lockdown. WIth VIP box tickets to a Manchester United game and Centre Court Wimbledon tickets on offer, the duo engaged in an intense battle, much to the delight of the fans. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was in top form, winning the quiz with a question to spare, answering four of the five questions asked on Marcus Rashford's career.

The Manchester United star, however, struggled to match the heights of the 33-year-old. Andy Murray knew how many goals Rashford scored in his first-team debut (2), his kit number (10), his goal tally for England (10) and the year he won the FA Cup with Manchester United (2016).

Box tickets at @ManUtd ⚽

Centre court seats at @Wimbledon 🎾



Plenty on the line as @andy_murray takes on @MarcusRashford in the Career Quiz! pic.twitter.com/03qMpZg96i — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 14, 2020

Andy Murray net worth

Andy Murray has established himself as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of Britain. The 33-year-old has won three Grand Slam titles and 46 singles titles overall. According to Essentially Sports, the Andy Murray net worth figure amounts to a reported $165 million. His career earnings amount to a staggering $61,199,017. Among endorsements, Andy Murray has signed deals with Standard Life, Head, Rado and Jaguar. The British tennis ace signed with Castore and sports their apparel on the court.

