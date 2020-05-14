Novak Djokovic's Mother Joins Father In Blasting Roger Federer, Calls Him 'bit Arrogant'

Novak Djokovic's mother Dijana Djokovic recently hit out at Roger Federer claiming that the Swiss master was 'a bit arrogant' when the current World No.1 faced his top rival in the 2019 Wimbledon final. The 2019 Wimbledon final saw Novak Djokovic edging out Roger Federer in an epic five-set thriller that finished just under the five-hour mark, making it the longest singles final in Wimbledon history. The Serbian fought hard before winning the final 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12.

Novak Djokovic mother Dijana Djokovic speaks about Roger Federer's arrogance

While talking to Blic, Novak Djokovic's mother said while everyone cheered for Roger Federer in the final, there were only a handful of fans including them who supported Novak Djokovic in the match. She further said that at that moment, she felt that Roger Federer does not deserve the crowd's adulation as much as her son due to the World No.3 being 'a bit arrogant'.

Djokovic vs Federer: Novak Djokovic mother relives entire episode

In the interview, Djokovic's mother claimed that her son was propelled to victory by God. She said that she has seen a lot of matches but the Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final was the most difficult. She added that when Roger Federer had two match points, she grabbed her cross from the Don River and prayed that Nole (Novak Djokovic), you can do it, you've done it twice, you can do it again. She further said that her son believes in God and feels chosen. She revealed that Djokovic carries a cross that brings him peace and happiness.

Novak Djokovic father blasts Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic mother's latest swipe comes after the Serbian's father Srdan called Roger Federer 'jealous' in the past. Djokovic's father claimed that Roger Federer knew Novak Djokovic was a better player than him. While he conceded that Federer is an outstanding tennis player, but couldn't say the same about his humanity.

Novak Djokovic mother apologizes to her other two sons

Recently, Novak Djokovic's mother regretted not giving her other two sons enough time. While talking to the same publication during Mothers Day, she said that the entire family was busy in fulfilling Novak Djokovic’s dreams during his childhood, and in the process of doing it, the family couldn’t give enough time for his brothers, Marko and Djordje Djokovic.

During the interview, she also revealed that once Novak Djokovic's brothers Marko and Djordje were supposed to go to a camp in Barcelona. But the family cancelled it because they flew to Miami the next morning to be with Novak Djokovic.

