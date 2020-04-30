Andy Murray Teases Rafael Nadal After Qualifying For Virtual Madrid Open Semi-final

Former World No.1 Andy Murray qualified for the semi-final of the Virtual Madrid Open after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1. Before beating Zverev, the three-time Grand Slam winner had defeated World No.2 Rafael Nadal 3-0 in the round-robin match of the same group. Following the win, the British tennis star mocked the 19-time Grand Slam winner asking him not to be a 'bad loser'. The Madrid Open is an eSports tournament, which is being played by top players due to the suspension of the tennis season following coronavirus.

Madrid Open: Andy Murray comments about how good he is as a tennis player

Following his crushing win over Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, Andy Murray joked about him being too good for the opposition. According to the report in Daily Mail, Murray said that when sometimes things look too easy, people like to make conspiracies but this is the reality. Murray claimed this after his win

Andy Murray further added that when he played Rafael Nadal, the Spaniard had said that he was practicing too much and now Zverev had the wrong controller. He added that while everyone has got their excuses, he is just better than them. Andy Murray will face Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal performance at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal was knocked out after he lost his third round-robin match Benoit Paire 1-3 on Tuesday. Nadal had opened the campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the virtual game.

Madrid Open: All you need to know about the tournament

The men's and women's Virtual Madrid Open is an eSports event, which will see the winners being awarded $164,000 in prize money. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players, who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament sees some of the top players competing with a joystick in their hand with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray being the top draws.