Did Andy Murray Have Coronavirus Before The Lockdown? British Ace Aims To Be Fit Soon

The 'Andy Murray coronavirus' rumours have been doing the rounds lately. The 32-year old revealed that he was worried he might have contracted the deadly virus as he was feeling a bit under the weather last month. He also spoke about the short-term future of tennis and the possible Andy Murray French Open return in a recent interview. So, did Andy Murray have coronavirus before lockdown or was that a hoax?

Did Any Murray have coronavirus before the lockdown? British ace aims to be fit soon

Did Andy Murray have coronavirus before lockdown?

In a recent interview with CNN, three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray opened up about his coronavirus scare last month. The British star was quoted as saying "I was a little bit sick for two or three days about four weeks ago. So actually, before the beginning of when the quarantine started, I was sort of isolating for probably four or five days before that. Most people I've spoken to have had some sort of symptoms and felt a little bit sick, but it's quite difficult to know whether you have actually had the virus or not.”

Did Andy Murray have coronavirus before lockdown? Andy Murray French Open

Andy Murray, who was nearing a competitive return from a hip injury, said he expected tennis one of the last sports to return to normalcy in the coming months. He added, "I would definitely play on the clay if it goes ahead. I'm a bit sceptical whether it will. I'd imagine that tennis would be one of the last sports to get back to normality because we've obviously got players and coaches and teams coming from all over the world into one area. I'd be surprised if they were back playing sport by September time, but we'll see."

Coronavirus UK lockdown update

