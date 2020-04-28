Rafael Nadal Missing Virtual Madrid Open Match Over 'back Issue' Turns Out To Be Fake News

Rafael Nadal's time at the Virtual Madrid Open seemed to come to an end despite winning his opening round against Canadian Denis Shapalov on Monday. It was reported that Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the tournament was due to a 'back injur'y he suffered during the opening tie. After Rafael Nadal's win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov, Feliciano Lopez had made an announcement that he received a text from Nadal in which it was written that he had an issue with his back, so he has requested to play DJ Mariio On Tuesday.

Virtual Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal back injury news

This news might come as surprise to the fans at the first instance, but the reality is that this was completely fake news which was spread by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. Lopez, who is the tournament director of the Virtual Madrid Open, revealed in his tweet wrote that he was joking about Rafael Nadal's back injury and the message was written in a sense of humour. Lopez praised the World No.2 saying that he showed great skills playing virtual tennis. Here's the tweet from Feliciano Lopez.

Guys, I was joking, of course... I said Rafa had a back injury from the pressure of playing on the PS4. We might need some sense of humour please!By the way he has shown great skills playing virtual tennis 🎾😀 pic.twitter.com/bDTSbNtj2o — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) April 27, 2020

Virtual Madrid Open: Andy Murray registers victory, Eugenie Bouchard yet to play a match

Former World No.1 Andy Murray, who is placed in Rafael Nadal's group, won his opening encounter at the Virtual Madrid Open on Monday. Andy Murray beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 3-1 in the opening match. While Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal won their opening matches, Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard did not feature on the opening day of the tournament. Eugenie Bouchard was first scheduled to take on Donna Vekic and then Kiki Bertens, who is currently topping her group.

All you need to know about the Virtual Madrid Open

The men's and women's Virtual Madrid Open event will see the winner being awarded $164,000 in prize money. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players, who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament sees some of the top players competing with a joystick in their hand with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray being the top draws.

