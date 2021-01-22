Andy Murray Pulls Out Of Australian Open After Failing To Come Upon 'workable Quarantine'

Former world number one Andy Murray has officially withdrawn from this year's Australian Open as he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes more than a week after the three-time Grand Slam winner said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne for participating in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

'Gutted': Andy Murray

“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work,” Murray said. “I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It's a country and tournament that I love", he added.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete at Melbourne Park, where the hard-court major championship is scheduled to begin on February 8 i.e. a three-week delay due to the pandemic.

Andy Murray's record at the Australian Open

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been competing in the Australian Open since 2005. Even though he has never managed to lay his hands on the prestigious silverware even once, the Scotland-born tennis player has succeeded in making five final appearances in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, and, 2016 editions respectively only to finish as second-best on each occasion.

Australian Open 2021

A major feature on the ATP's calendar as the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2021 has been locked in to start on February 8 - a delay of three weeks from its usual start in the first week of January. This move comes as no surprise to fans or players, with many stakeholders having already announced that this was a possibility. The delay has been instituted in order to allow players the time to complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine and get in some match time before the Slam.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be defending his title in Men's Singles, whereas, Sofia Kenin will be defending the trophy in Women's Singles.

