Rafael Nadal Chooses His 'greatest-ever' Rival Between Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal is currently in quarantine in Adelaide for the upcoming Australian Open 2021 season. With 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles to his name, the Spaniard has an opportunity to overtake his rival Roger Federer’s tally to become the most successful men’s singles player in the world. While Federer has already withdrawn his name from the event, Nadal’s biggest challenge remains current World No.1 and Australian Open title holder Novak Djokovic.

Players arrive for Australian Open 2021

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

Rafael Nadal picks Roger Federer as his “greatest-ever” rival ahead of Australian Open 2021

Rafael Nadal recently interacted with ATP Tennis TV through an interview. In a video (now deleted) shared on their social media platforms, Nadal was asked to name his greatest-ever tennis rival. Interestingly, the Grand Slam legend picked Roger Federer over Novak Djokovic.

While Rafael Nadal turned pro in 2001, his Swiss rival Federer became a professional tennis player in 1998. The two, along with Novak Djokovic, are members of the ‘Big Three’ of modern-day men’s singles tennis. Ever since the 2003 Wimbledon Championship, the trio has been dominating men’s singles tournaments, accounting for 57 titles combined out of the 69 contested to date.

Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer Head-to-Head

Rafael Nadal holds an edge over Roger Federer in a head-to-head battle, winning 24 of their 40 overall singles matches. However, it is Federer who seems to have gotten a grip over the Spaniard in their last few meetings. In the last five matches played between them, Federer has emerged victorious on four occasions with his latest win coming at the semi-final round of Wimbledon 2019. Here is a look at the highlights from their three-hour Wimbledon 2019 thriller.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams tally

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams tally composes of some staggering numbers. As mentioned before, the 34-year-old has 20 men’s singles titles to his name. He has 13 French Open titles, five US Opens, two Wimbledon titles and one Australian Open.

Australian Open 2021 schedule

Here is a look at the entire Australian Open schedule for the upcoming edition.

The Men’s and Women’s singles first round - February 8-9

Men’s and women’s singles second round - February 10-11

Men’s and women’s singles third round - February 12-13

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round - February 14-15

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Men’s final - February 21

