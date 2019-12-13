Andy Murray Blames 'PlayStation Addiction' As The Reason Behind His Poor Performance

Andy Murray's build-up to the 2020 season has hit a roadblock after it was revealed that he is still struggling with the groin injury that he picked up during the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid. Murray is expected to return to the practice court next week. He still intends to travel to Australia on December 27 ahead of the inaugural ATP Cup. The former World No. 1 has been recovering from a hip surgery that almost ended his career.

Andy Murray's PES addiction on Playstation

Speaking to The Telegraph UK, Murray said that he became so addicted to video games that it affected his performance on the court. He also admitted that he was obsessed with gaming and would stay up until the early hours of morning playing PS. The three-time Grand Slam winner never travelled without his PlayStation when going to tournaments around the world.

He said that late-night sessions of games like Pro Evolution Soccer left him feeling tired when he took to court hours later. He added that he would travel with a PlayStation everywhere until he was 26. He also revealed that if he had to play tennis the next day, he played Pro Evolution Soccer on PlayStation until 2 or 3 am. The 32-year-old also said that he gave up gaming just before the most successful period in his career.

Andy Murray’s injury

Andy Murray cancelled his off-season training in Miami because of a groin injury that has left him unable to practise. The three-times grand slam champion suffered a bruise on his pelvic bone during Great Britain's Davis Cup campaign in Madrid last month. The British tennis star made his comeback on the court following a hip resurfacing operation earlier this year. An Amazon documentary on his comeback was released last month which shows the impact the injury had on his professional and family life.

