'Applaud His Brilliance': Netizens React To Carlos Alcaraz's Maiden Wimbledon Title

World number Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023 by a margin 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The final of one of the biggest grass court Tennis events witnessed world number one Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz take on seven-time Wimbledon champion and Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic. The match went down to the wire and the fans present at the All-England Club also received a lot of entertainment.

3 things you need to know

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz won the second grand slam of his career after US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest world number one Tennis player

Tennis legends react to Carlos Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon title win

Before winning Wimbledon 2023, Alcaraz also lifted the US Open 2022 by defeating Casper Rudd in the finals. Alcaraz was also the first player in 20 years to get a top seeding by Wimbledon apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Since 2003 it was Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic who used to be among the top-seeded players.