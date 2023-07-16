'Applaud His Brilliance': Netizens React To Carlos Alcaraz's Maiden Wimbledon Title

Quick links:
Carloz Alcaraz reacts after winning first ever Wimbledon title (Image: Wimbledon/Twitter)
World number Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023 by a margin 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The final of one of the biggest grass court Tennis events witnessed world number one Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz take on seven-time Wimbledon champion and Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic. The match went down to the wire and the fans present at the All-England Club also received a lot of entertainment.
After Carlos Alcaraz lifted his maiden Wimbledon title, he received wishes from many people in the sports fraternity and Tennis legend.
A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3KNlRTOPhx— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
UNSTOPPABLE 🔥— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 16, 2023
The moment @carlosalcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 to win his Grand Slam title #2 💪@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bpjK1yhDVl
The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A WIMBLEDON CHAMPION 🏆🌱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wbTtFtiyFi— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 16, 2023
CARLOS ALCARAZ WINS WIMBLEDON, BEATING NOVAK DJOKOVIC 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, ENDING NOVAK’S 10 YEAR CENTRE COURT AND FOUR YEAR TITLE STREAKS!— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 16, 2023
HE REMAINS #1. 🌍
WHAT. A. MATCH. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GhfuDvcdE7
CARLOS ALCARAZ WINS WIMBLEDON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/loQgzWC67H— Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) July 16, 2023
What a game and what a player, 20 years of age you just have to applaud his brilliance.— Mod (@CFCMod_) July 16, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dJrZ2josqn
First Wimbledon title at 20 years of age, Carlos Alcaraz is him fair play pic.twitter.com/eZP4ZHFB9p— AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) July 16, 2023
Before winning Wimbledon 2023, Alcaraz also lifted the US Open 2022 by defeating Casper Rudd in the finals. Alcaraz was also the first player in 20 years to get a top seeding by Wimbledon apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Since 2003 it was Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic who used to be among the top-seeded players.