Ash Barty Wins Hearts On Twitter For Attending Australian Open Presser With Baby Niece

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty lost to American Sofia Kenin 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. But after losing at the Australian Open semi-finals, Ash Barty was quoted saying that she has found a different perspective of life at the post-match press conference. Many believed that the Australian player will be devastated losing on home soil and some expected to see some tears from Ash Barty. But the Aussie appeared in the press conference with her 12-week-old niece and a smile on her face.

"This is what life's all about,” Barty told reporters. “This is amazing,” she added.

Fans praise Ash Barty for showing a positive attitude

Ash Barty walks into her press conference carrying her 12-week old niece, and she's sat on her lap as she answers questions.



Barty introduces her than says: "This is what life's all about. This is amazing." — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) January 30, 2020

I love that @ashbarty is holding this adorable baby, cloth over shoulder and all, during her post match press conference. https://t.co/wy6B27MbRZ — Dr Heidi Bergmeier (@HBergmeier) January 30, 2020

I love her. Such a classy, humble soul. — Rakesh Gopinath (@rakeshgopinath) January 30, 2020

What a cute baby! So nice to have a baby to cuddle after such a tough loss. @ashbarty — Eduardo Corrocio (@eduardocorrocio) January 30, 2020

Sofia Kenin talks about Aus Open 2020 final

Sofia Kenin is going to her first Grand Slam final at the age of 21. According to many, Sofia Kenin defeated Ash Barty by never flinching, even when she was a point away from losing each set of the Australian Open semi-final. On Saturday, Kenin will go up against the unseeded Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza. The results have ensured that the women's singles final will have two unseeded players, which is a rare instance.

“I’m not even going to look,” Kenin said of the other semifinal. “I’m just going to relax and enjoy this moment. I’m just looking forward to the final,” she added.

