Ash Barty Wins Hearts On Twitter For Attending Australian Open Presser With Baby Niece

Tennis News

Ash Barty appeared in the press conference with her 12-week-old niece and a smile on her face. She said, "This is what life's all about." Read more to know.

Ash Barty

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty lost to American Sofia Kenin 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. But after losing at the Australian Open semi-finals, Ash Barty was quoted saying that she has found a different perspective of life at the post-match press conference. Many believed that the Australian player will be devastated losing on home soil and some expected to see some tears from Ash Barty. But the Aussie appeared in the press conference with her 12-week-old niece and a smile on her face.

"This is what life's all about,” Barty told reporters. “This is amazing,” she added.

Fans praise Ash Barty for showing a positive attitude

Sofia Kenin talks about Aus Open 2020 final

Sofia Kenin is going to her first Grand Slam final at the age of 21. According to many, Sofia Kenin defeated Ash Barty by never flinching, even when she was a point away from losing each set of the Australian Open semi-final. On Saturday, Kenin will go up against the unseeded Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza. The results have ensured that the women's singles final will have two unseeded players, which is a rare instance.

“I’m not even going to look,” Kenin said of the other semifinal. “I’m just going to relax and enjoy this moment. I’m just looking forward to the final,” she added.

