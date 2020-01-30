Australian Open Posts Witty 'fielding' Tweet For Steve Smith During Rafael Nadal's Match

Superstar Australian batsman Steve Smith was spotted enjoying the Australian Open on Wednesday ahead of Sydney Sixers' qualifier match-up with the Melbourne Stars on Friday, January 31. Smith joined the Sixers after visiting India for a three-match ODI series where Australia ended up on the losing side. Have a look at the latest interesting tweets mentioning Smith.

Steve Smith enjoys Australian Open match with wife Dani Willis

Steve Smith was spotted enjoying the Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem quarter-final where Thiem ended up on the winning side. The final score was 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6). Thiem will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday. During the match, the Australian Open posted a cheeky tweet that was aimed at the ex-Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte took a one-handed catch of a ball that was flying out of the court and Australian Open's Twitter handle was quick to highlight her fielding skills to Smith.

Sydney Sixers to win another Big Bash League title?

Steve Smith has revealed in the past that he is a massive Roger Federer fan. He is an ardent follower of tennis. Due to his Big Bash commitments, Smith chose to watch Federer's rival Rafael Nadal's match instead. Smith will now be focusing on the task he has at hand as he tries to win a second BBL trophy for the Sydney Sixers. The first step towards this will be for the team to beat the formidable Melbourne Stars in the Qualifier on Friday. Smith has definitely added weight to the Sixers side as he made his return to the Sixers after being with them in their inaugural BBL win of 2011/12. Smith already showed great intent by scoring 66* against the Renegades in his last BBL outing.

