Sofia Kenin: All You Need To Know About Serena Williams' Conqueror At Australian Open 2020

Sofia Kenin was seen as another young player coming off the ranks and looking to make her mark in the tennis world. But the ongoing Australian Open has certainly given her the limelight after she entered the finals of the first Grand Slam event of the year, beating local favourite and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 on Thursday.

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin's career so far

The 14th seeded American was born in Moscow, Russia but moved to the USA as a baby and grew up in Florida. Sofia Kenin's father Alex Kening is a tennis coach. She finished the year 2019 ranked 14th in the world and matched World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in terms being tied for most hard-court wins on the women’s tour last year with 38 wins each.

As a player in the junior category, Kenin reached the singles final of the 2015 US Open, the semifinals of 2016 US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2016. She climbed to No. 2 in the ITF World Junior Rankings representing the United States at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and the 2016 ITF Junior Masters, both of which were held in China.

Kenin made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2015 US Open after receiving a wildcard following her title win at USTA Girls’ 18s national champion. Her debut was ended in the first-round loss to Duque Mariño. She also received a wildcard for the 2016 US Open after winning the USTA Pro Circuit US Open wildcard challenge, but once again she ended up losing in first round to eventual runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Sofia Kenin won the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award for 2019, for showing significant improvement as a player. She beat compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Alison Riske and saw off the challenge of Belinda Bencic, Zheng Saisai and Donna Vekic.

In 2019 she reached her first four WTA Tour finals and won titles in Hobart, Mallorca and Guangzhou. At the Australian Open, Sofia Kenin became the youngest player to beat a World No.1 ranked player at a Grand Slam since Garbine Muguruza defeated Serena Williams at the 2014 French Open and since Maria Sharapova defeated Justin Henin in 2008.

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin takes off after beating Serena Williams at French Open

Sofia Kenin came into the limelight last year when she dumped her idol, Serena Williams, out of the French Open. Serena Williams had arrived in Paris eyeing another Grand Slam title to equal the 24 won by Australian great Margaret Court. But to her shock, she was knocked out in the third round in straight sets by the young American. Kenin was knocked out in the next round to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty