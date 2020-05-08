ATP Tour Likens Two Young Boys' Backhands To Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic; Watch Video

While fans are missing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic live in action on the court, both the players have been entertaining them with their videos on social media. Apart from making a donation for coronavirus, both Federer and Djokovic have been posting challenging videos and asking fans to take up the challenge.

Recently, the Roger Federer trick shots video went viral in which Roger Federer can be seen hitting the ball against the wall. The Roger Federer trick shots challenge was accepted not only by fans but also players as well. Novak Djokovic also took up the challenge and posted a video of his version.

Amidst all this, two young Japanese kids have suddenly become the talk of the town for imitating the champion tennis players. A video of six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou went viral in which the duo can be seen mimicking Novak Djokovic and Roger Federerm leaving the internet world is in awe.

Japanese brothers imitate Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

In the video shared by ATP on Twitter, the Japanese duo can be seen imitating and nailing almost every shot in the book with perfection. Both the kids have received a lot of praise from fans worldwide for imitating the on-court moves of star players. The duo also has an Instagram page, filled with the videos of them playing and training for tennis.

This is not the first time that Yunosuke has garnered attention from fans over imitating tennis shots. Last year, one of his videos went viral in which he can be seen watching Roger Federer on a screen and imitating his moves.

Fan react to ATP's latest video on Japanese duo

The kids are babies. The technique and footwork is impressive nonetheless. — Dan the Artist (@artistdanz) May 4, 2020

I am just awestruck, watched it again n again on insta yesterday. 😍👌🏻👌🏻 — anjali banerjee (@anjali_banerjee) May 5, 2020

Their footwork is very disciplined. — Harry Buerkle (@montspitz) May 4, 2020

Roger Federer calls for the merger of ATP and WTA

Recently, Roger Federer took to Twitter and called for a merger of the men's and women's professional tour, stating that the difference in rankings, logos and various other aspects between the two are confusing. Roger Federer’s statements came at a time when ATP and WTA had announced that they were joining with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to form a relief fund that will offer money to lower-ranked players who are in need of financial help because of the coronavirus.

(IMAGE: ATP/ TWITTER)