Novak Djokovic To Have Instagram Live Chat On 'Self-Mastery' With Popular Monk Jay Shetty

World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Friday will be conducting his third session of his 'The Self Mastery' project in which he will have world-renowned motivational speaker and author Jay Shetty as his guest. The Serbian recently started 'The Self Mastery Project', which is an Instagram series in which he speaks to various mental and physical health experts on different topics. The news regarding the same was announced by the player himself on his Instagram account.

Who is Jay Shetty? All you need to know about Novak Djokovic's latest guest

Jay Shetty is said to be one of the most popular contemporary monks whose influential videos have reached over 2 billion views worldwide across social media platforms. His videos have brought changes to people's perspectives and have kept them motivated. According to fearlessmotivation.com, Jay Shetty became a monk after graduating from college and went on to live in a monastery for years. After spending years in the monastery, Shetty returned and started speaking at live events about his experiences and perspective about life.

Djokovic and Shetty's chat can be watched on Instagram live at 12 AM IST on Saturday, May 9.

Novak Djokovic 'The Self-Mastery Project' Instagram session

Novak Djokovic had already conducted two 'The Self-Mastery Project' sessiokns. The first session he had was with extreme athlete Wim Hof in which both the athletes discussed about the importance of the mind. During the session, Novak Djokovic spoke about his mental preparation before stepping on the tennis court.

He said that nothing changes externally but internally you keep on motivating yourself, ‘I trained myself. I know I’m good. I believe in myself. I have confidence in myself. I’m going to execute these shots in the best possible way. Whatever happens, I accept it. I'll recover and go to the next one.

In the second session, Novak Djokovic spoke his friend Chervin Jafarieh, who is the founder of a company called Cymbiotika which aims of managing lifelong learning, advanced knowledge and optimal health. During the session, the two discussed how ‘toxic’ food and water can be made healthy through the power of positive thoughts.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram chat with Maria Sharapova

Novak Djokovic had an incredible 18-0 start to the season in which he first captured the Australian Open and then went onto win his second title of the season in Dubai. Due to the sudden emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, not only the entire tennis season was put on standstill, but Djokovic also had to put himself under self-isolation

During self-isolation, Novak Djokovic has not only posted videos but also conducted live Instagram chat sessions with various tennis players. Recently, the 32-year-old spoke to former Russian player Maria Sharapova, where the Russian spoke about her first interaction with the Serbian.

During the chat, Maria Sharapova recalled the moment when both the players were indulged in a mixed doubles match. She said that when these two played in an exhibition game, both were young and she was not sure if Djokovic even won any tournament at that point. She further said that Djokovic had told her that he would pay for the dinner if she won, leaving her astounded.

