ATP Tour's Indian Connection Continues With Infosys Deal Extended Till The End Of 2023

According to a press release by the ATP, the elite men's tennis governing body is set to renew its partnership with India-based IT firm, Infosys. The ATP Infosys partnership renewal was announced on November 20, a few days before Daniil Medvedev's triumph against Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals 2020. This contract extension will mean that Infosys will continue to be the ATP's Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner until 2023.

The ATP and @Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a further three years. — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

ATP Infosys partnership extension announced

The Association of Tennis Professionals, the ATP, and Infosys first announced their association in 2015. Since then, Infosys has utilized artificial intelligence and data analytics to provide data-driven insights to fans, experts and even players. This includes the creation of the ATP's "key digital assets like the ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app", as well as the maintenance of the ATP's digital infrastructure.

ATP's CEO Massimo Calvelli said in a statement: “Infosys is a leading global brand and one which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency through technology. Most importantly, these exciting innovations have enhanced fans’ experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together".

Infosys COO, Pravin Rao also made a statement saying: “The ATP Tour was our first partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we’ve continued to push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our focus remains on supporting ATP’s vision to reimagine the game, leveraging data to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next-generation technologies."

Australian Open 2021's connection with Infosys

The Australian Open also has a longstanding partnership with Infosys which they will be carrying forward to the 2021 edition of the tournament.

At the 2020 edition of the tournament, which was held in the midst of one of Australia's worst bushfires, Infosys and Tennis Australia joined hands to launch a successful fund-raising drive - the 'Aces for Bushfire Relief Initiative'. The partnership raised $6,096,453 and was deemed a huge success. Australian Open 2020 is expected to have a number of new features like a VR experience centre and a new and improved live match centre.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has said in a statement that he expects to announce the dates for the first Grand Slam of 2021 sometime within the next two weeks. After suppressing their COVID-19 breakouts successfully, Melbourne, Victoria has seen a sudden resurgence in cases. This will have an effect on any pre-AO tournaments and decide the presence or absence of an audience at the event.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter