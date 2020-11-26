Juan Martin Del Potro Says 'Maradona Will NEVER Die' As Rafael Nadal Pays Fitting Tribute

Tributes have poured in for Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona who passed away from a cardiac attack at the age of 60 early last night. Maradona is among the rare sportspersons who transcended the boundaries of the sport and earned massive respect from his fellow sportspersons. Maradona remains an icon for Argentinians everywhere and led the national team to two consecutive World Cup wins - in 1986 and 1990.

Siento que volvés al lugar que te pertenece, EL CIELO. Para mí nunca vas a morir. Descansá en Paz.#GraciasDiego https://t.co/CenIdC4Tbe — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona death: Juan Martin del Potro pays tribute

Maradona's compatriot, tennis player Juan Martin del Potro led the tributes for the Argentine idol. Taking to Twitter, Del Potro wrote, “I feel that you return to the place that belongs to you, HEAVEN. For me you will never die. Rest in peace”. Del Potro and Maradona have declared their admiration for each other multiple times over the years, with Maradona writing about the pair's friendship in Sebastian Torok’s book “Juan Martin del Potro: The Gentle Giant”.

Maradona talked about how Del Potro won the hearts of every Argentinian when he guided Argentina to their first - and only - Davis Cup title in 2016. “You could say that Martin, because I call him Martin, won my heart the day he won the Davis Cup. But no, man, no… That day he won the heart of all the Argentinians," revealed Maradona, who had travelled to Zagreb to witness the Argentina vs Croatia final.

“How was I not going to accompany him to Croatia? I would go to the end of the world to cheer for him and the entire Argentinian team. It was the bravest stop, the one to try and win the Davis Cup for the first time in history, as a visitor, against all odds. With everything against us is how I like it!" Maradona recalled.

Tennis stars pay tribute to Maradona

Rafael Nadal was among the big names of tennis who took to social media to eulogize Diego Maradona, writing, “Today the world of sports in general and football, in particular, has a void. Maradona was one of the greatest athletes in history. What he did in football remains. My sincere and condolences to his family, the world of football, and all of Argentina." Maradona was seen with the World No. 2 every now and then and the pair shared a good relationship.

"I think 98% of my name, Diego, is because of Maradona."@dieschwartzman pic.twitter.com/a9UqrpxszZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 25, 2020

He was joined by Argentinian 4-time Grand Slam winner, Guillermo Vilas who wrote that he would like to extend a big hug to his family at this sensitive moment. Compatriot David Nalbandian also posted a video of Maradona doing some tricks with the ball, adding that Maradona would forever be eternal. Joining them was current Argentinian player Diego Schwartzman, who shared a video of himself explaining how his name was inspired by Maradona, writing "Forever 10".

Image Credits: AP