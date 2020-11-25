Australian Open 2021 Likely To Delayed By 2 Weeks Due To Safety Norms: Victoria Minister

The Australian Open's fate is on somewhat shaky ground as the Melbourne-based Grand Slam might run into some COVID-19-related delays. Although there has been no official statement from Tennis Australia or its CEO Craig Tiley, reports suggest that the Australian Open 2021 might have to be pushed back to accommodate the Victoria State government's rules on quarantine for players coming from abroad. A delayed Australian Open would have a ripple effect on the 2021 tennis schedule.

Australian Open 2021 set for a delayed start?

After successfully taking on one of the worst wildfires in Australian history during the 2020 Australian Open, Tennis Australia will now have to contend with the coronavirus pandemic for the next edition of the Grand Slam. Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley released a statement saying that the dates for the tournament would be announced within two weeks (from November 22) and can be expected to be held in its current slot from January 18 to 31.

However, according to Victorian Sports and Tourism Minister Martin Pakula, the Grand Slam is "most likely" to be postponed "by a week or two". "There's a number of potential dates on the table," Pakula told reporters in Melbourne. Tennis Australia and the State of Victoria are negotiating and working out the rules regarding the quarantine surrounding the tour but TA has dismissed any "speculation" of a postponement in the Australian Open dates.

Victoria's Premier, Dan Andrews has also said that while the Australian Open will take place, it will "have to look different". Victoria became one of Australia's worst-hit states early on in the country's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic but after strict restrictions, the Melbourne coronavirus cases count has remained at zero in almost a month. "The rest of the world is on fire so there will be quarantine for anyone coming to our city and state, there's just no way around it," confirmed Andrews.

"As important as a tennis tournament is, we're not going to jeopardise our coronavirus status by anything other than the highest standards. The quarantine requirements will be those that are ultimately agreed with the public health (authorities) and then it will be a matter for the ATP and the WTA about whether or not they are acceptable," added sports minister Pakula.

Big three set to reunite at the Australian Open 2021

Whenever it happens, the Australian Open 2021 will see the 'Big Three' play in a tournament after a gap of almost a year. The Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer trio will be back together for the first time since the 2020 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion as he takes a stab at his 18th Gram Slam title and a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park.

Image Credits: Australian Open website