India Vs Australia 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch Around The World, Timings And Squads

India are on a two-month long tour to Australia where both sides will compete across formats. The India vs Australia 2020 series is one of the most anticipated cricketing events this year. Both sides have started their preparations and are gearing up for the high-profile series Down Under. Ahead of the exciting tour, let's take a look at India vs Australia schedule, where to watch India vs Australia telecast, the India vs Australia timings and squads.

When is India vs Australia series getting underway?

Fans have been wondering 'When is India vs Australia series getting underway?' The India vs Australia series is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 with the first of the three-match ODI series in Sydney. The last two ODIs are going to be played on November 29 and December 2 in Sydney and Canberra respectively. The ODI series will be followed by as many T20Is and four Tests.

The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The India vs Australia Test series will start on December 17-21 in Adelaide, which will also be the first Day-Night Test between the two sides. The last three Tests will be played on December 26-30, January 7-11 and January 15-19 in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2020 series around the world?

Country TV Channel Indian subcontinent Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3, Sony LIV Australia Fox Sports South Africa SuperSport New Zealand SKY Sport NZ USA Willow TV, Hotstar Canada ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN Middle East and North Africa (MENA) OSN Sports Cricket HD

The India vs Australia 1st ODI live will be played on Friday, November 27 in Sydney. The India vs Australia 1st ODI live will be the Men in Blue's first international assignment since the COVID-19 induced hiatus. The India vs Australia 1st ODI live action will kickoff at 9:10 AM (IST).

India squad for Australia tour

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia's Test squad for 2020 series

Tim Paine (Captain & WK), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

