Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Vs Dominic Thiem Semi-final Live Streaming Details

World No.5 Dominic Thiem will take on World No.7 Alexander Zverev in the second Australian Open men's singles semi-final on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena. Both Thiem and Zverev will be looking to head to their first-ever Grand Slam final. The two NextGen stars will clash for the 9th time in a blockbuster semi-final at the Australian Open on Friday. The Austrian superstar has the head-to-head edge over the German, winning 6 out of their 8 matches.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem preview

Dominic Thiem surprised the entire tennis fraternity after he defeated World No.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. The Austrian gave the 19-time Grand Slam Champion a run for his money, winning two consecutive sets before going down in the third. When it seemed like Nadal would make a comeback, Thiem won the fourth set via a tiebreaker to seal a 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 victory. Alexander Zverev also had a four-setter against 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka. After embarrassingly going down in the first set, Zverev showed his class to upstage Wawrinka in the next three sets to seal his first-ever semi-final spot by winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The winner of the Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem clash will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open Final on Sunday.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem head to head

Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 ( 2019 ATP World Tour Finals semi-final)

Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 6-1 (2018 Roland Garros quarterfinal)

Alexander Zverev def. Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 (2018 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final)

Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-3 6-4 (2017 Rotterdam Round of 32)

Alexander Zverev def. Dominic Thiem 4-6 6-1 6-3 (2016 Beijing Round of 32)

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem live streaming details

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Time: 2:00 PM, January 31, 2020

Broadcast: Sony Ten1, Sony Ten2, Sony Six

App Streaming: Sony LIV (paid subscription), Jio TV and Airtel TV.

