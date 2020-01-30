Australian Open: Roger Federer's Personal Chef Reveals Swiss Legend's Pre-match Meal

Roger Federer is in the pursuit of winning his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2020 as he is set to take on archrival and World No.2 Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semi-final on Thursday. Federer's longevity is admired by many considering he is aged 38. Many may wonder how does Federer keep himself so energetic, here is the answer. Italian chef Andrea Tranchero, who has been whipping up meals for many athletes at the Australian Open in Melbourne, has revealed that Spaghetti Pomodoro is Federer's go-to dish before every match he plays.

Roger Federer's chef reveals interesting facts

Tranchero, who has worked at several Michelin-starred restaurants, said that the former World No.1 ordered Spaghetti Pomodoro ahead of every match at the Australian Open. He said that one portion of the dish was delivered to Roger Federer three hours before his match. Tranchero said that Roger Federer’s request has never changed over the year and the legend prefers to keep his diet 'simple and classic'.

According to the chef, it takes approximately 20 minutes to prepare the dish for the Swiss legend. He added that his entire team felt honoured to be able to cook Federer’s favourite dish. Tranchero described the spaghetti as Federer's 'match-winning' dish, explaining how carbohydrates are part of a healthy diet for athletes.

Tranchero revealed that Spaghetti Pomodoro is made of just seven ingredients -- durum wheat semolina spaghetti, Basilico sauce, onion, garlic and cherry tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil. It is worth to note that Federer endorses Italian pasta brand Barilla, especially during every Australian Open tournament as the company is one of the sponsors of the competition.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has booked a place in the semi-final after winning against Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Australian Open. During the match, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer saved seven match points. He was also fined $3000 for swearing during the match. A lineswoman at the match who heard him reported it to the umpire.

In the post-match interview, Federer suggested that the fine was unfair as he was not loud enough for the entire arena to hear.

There are also concerns regarding the Swiss master’s fitness and doubts on whether he would face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. During his quarter-final match, Federer had to take a medical time-out to address a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, stating that a rest day might help him recuperate enough to make the court.

