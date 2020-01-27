Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Reveals Mother Getting Tattoos Made After Every Title Win

Dominic Thiem's journey towards making his maiden appearance at the finals of this year's first Grand Slam event continues. Thiem entered the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday after beating Gael Monfils. The two-time Roland Garros finalist easily crushed his French opponent 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena. Dominic Thiem came into the match with a 5-0 H2H record. The World No. 5 did not face a single break point against the Frenchman.

Also Read: Dominic Thiem's Sizzling Act Of Sportsmanship At ATP Cup Wins Over The Crowd, Watch Video

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem reveals mom's tattoo tradition

Dominic Thiem is now just three wins away from winning his maiden Grand Slam title i.e. the Australian Open. In a hilarious post-match chat with Jim Courier, Thiem spoke about his mother Karin's tattoo tradition. She gets inked every time her son wins a title to mark the occasion.

Speaking about the tradition, Thiem said that his mom got a tattoo of an eagle feather to mark his win in the United States and a tattoo of a panda after he claimed a title in China. When asked about what she would be getting if he clinches the Australian Open, he replied, “For sure a kangaroo.”

Also Read: Dominic Thiem's Stats Against The 'Big Three' Suggest Possible Grand Slam Glory In 2020

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem to face Rafael Nadal

The World No. 5 will now face Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard beat Nick Kyrgios in his fourth-round clash. The World No. 1 came through after a tough four-set win. He progressed with a scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in three hours and 38 minutes. Nadal leads the rivalry between them. He has won nine of their 13 matches till date. Wednesday's encounter will be only their second match outside the clay courts. Nadal beat Thiem the only time they met on the hard court. It was in the 2018 US Open quarterfinals.

Also Read: Federer Overcomes Slow Start, Reaches Australian Open QFs

Also Read: AB De Villiers Thrilled To Watch Roger Federer Play At Australian Open For The First Time