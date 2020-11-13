Bernard Tomic Confirms Romance With Love Island Australia Star Vanessa Sierra

While Australian tennis ace Bernard Tomic hasn't played a game of tennis since March, he has certainly found a love match in his life. The 28-year-old took to social media on Thursday to go public with his new flame Vanessa Sierra. The video created massive shockwaves among netizens, who were caught off guard by the former Love Island Australia's contestant.

Bernard Tomic girlfriend: Controversial tennis ace announces relationship with reality TV star

In a video uploaded by Vanessa Sierra on her Instagram story, she can be seen travelling with Bernard Tomic in a car before the 28-year-old affectionately plants a kiss on her cheek. The clip is accompanied by some white love heart emojis as the duo confirmed they were seeing each other much to the shock of Sierra's fans. Her followers believed Vanessa, who rose to popularity last year after her stint in Love Island Australia, was in an on/off relationship with Luke Erwin until only recently. The 26-year-old had launched her OnlyFans page earlier this year.

(Image Credit: Vanessa Sierra Instagram)

The couple were among the top 0.01 per cent of creators on the adult subscription platform before their break up in October. Bernard Tomic has been linked with a couple of women before he went public with Vanessa Sierra. The 28-year-old was said to have been seeing Bachelor reject Kaitlyn Hoppe earlier this year, but the 26-year-old downplayed their romantic connection to the Daily Telegraph after a blazing public row on the Gold Coast.

The Australian was also seen flirting with Bachelor star Keira Maguire earlier in the year and reportedly told Married At First Sight star Jessika Power that he 'wanted to catch up' with her in 2019. However, the latest admission is likely to put all that links to rest as Tomic enjoys the company of his new flame. On the court, Bernard Tomic's ranking plummeted to 244 having fallen off the cliff in the past couple of years. The 28-year-old last played against fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic during the ATP Challenger Tour in Monterrey, Mexico where he lost 4-6, 4-6.

The controversial star had also travelled to the United States for the Miami Open, only for the tournament to get cancelled. Things went from bad to worse as Tomic was forced into isolation after having coronavirus symptoms. The 28-year-old aced severe scrutiny earlier this year for tanking during a grim moment in qualifying for the Delray Beach Open, as he lost in just 53 minutes. He had also failed to qualify for the Australian Open and complained about smokey conditions after his loss in the qualification round.

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Sierra Instagram)