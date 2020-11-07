Roger Federer 100% Fit Again? Tennis Legend Returns To Court After 9 Months; See Picture

Swiss ace Roger Federer is prepping for his return to action after a long injury layoff. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently announced that he has every intention of returning to the top level despite having turned 39 this August. The Swiss maestro targets a January 2021 return and is already putting in his shaft as he races to get back in shape.

Federer injury: Swiss ace returns to training, eyes Australian Open 2021

Days after firing a warning shot to his rivals, Roger Federer is back in training as he prepares for his return after a long injury layoff. The 39-year-old has been out of action for almost for a year with twin surgeries but revealed earlier this week that he was steadily working on his comeback. The 20-time Grand Slam champion now has shared an image of him back on the court, as he practices to get back into full fitness for the Australian Open 2021. Tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed he has filled up the required paperwork to play in the Grand Slam at the start of the next year.

Federer ranking: Daniil Medvedev overtakes Swiss ace

Federer's knee surgery was supposed to keep him out until the summer, but complications with the procedure meant he again had to go under the knife in June. The 39-year-old has not played since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2020 semi-final and has subsequently suffered a dip in rankings. The Swiss ace is now fifth in the ATP Men's singles rankings, with Daniil Medvedev surpassing him at the fourth spot. Novak Djokovic remains at the summit, with Rafael Nadal at second, while Dominic Thiem takes up the third spot.

Federer net worth

As per the recent list by Forbes, Roger Federer is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the tennis legend's net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. The report by Forbes also indicates that he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The 39-year-old's net worth includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc, while also accounting for his deal with top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

(Image Courtesy: Roger Federer Twitter)