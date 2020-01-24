Caroline Wozniacki Retires From Tennis, Says She's Happy Her Last Match Was A Three-setter

Caroline Wozniacki has officially retired after she lost to Ons Jabeur in the thirds round of the Australian Open. Wozniacki lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and bid farewell to the sport.

Wozniacki bows out

She was asked about, “I think it was only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder and that I would finish my career with a forehand error! Those are the things I’ve been working on my whole career. I guess this was meant to be.”

She was also asked about important decisions that shaped her career, and she said, "I feel like there has been a lot of great decisions and more than decisions. I think to stick with my dad and that partnership. I think, you know, that has made me the player that I am today..."

She added, "I definitely wouldn't have been where I am today if it wasn't for him, because, the trust that was there between us and just the journey I think was amazing. The choice of having great fitness coaches has really also shaped the player that I am because I have always been the physically fit and the strongest player out there, or at least in my head. If I wasn't, I was one of them. That has really given me a lot over the years."

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she would be retiring from the sport after the inaugural Grand Slam. The former world number one was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018 and has been facing an uphill battle to return to her best since then. At the time, she said that she was not retiring because of her health, but because she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Wozniacki got a rousing reception from the crowd at Melbourne Arena and she took a lap of honour as well, with the song Sweet Caroline playing in the background.

(With inputs from Agencies)