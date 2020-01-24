Caroline Wozniacki Announces Shock Retirement At 29 By Cracking On-court Joke; Watch Video

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from the sport on Friday after losing in the third round of the Australian Open. The Dane lost to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. In the post-match interview, an emotional Wozniacki said that it was only fitting that her last match would be a three-set grinder and that she would end her career with a forehand error.



"I think it was only fitting that my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder and that I would finish my career with a forehand error."



Ever the joker, @CaroWozniacki ❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LhFs8Kxkyj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki retirement was on the cards at Australian Open

Last year, the 29-year-old had said that Melbourne Park, where she had won her only Grand Slam title two years ago, would be where she would bow out of professional tennis. True to her word, the tennis champion made Melbourne Arena her last stand.

During the third-round match, Wozniacki was overwhelmed by Jabeur with a barrage of 43 winners. Her last stroke as a professional tennis player was a forehand which went long and ushered World No.78 Jabeur to Round 4 of the Grand Slam.

Caroline Wozniacki bids farewell to the game, having spent 71 weeks as the World No.1's women's singles player. During her time in tennis, she won 30 WTA titles and received almost 27 million pounds in prize money. And even though the former champion may have lost her last game, she will always have the 2018 Australian Open win to her name.

𝔉𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔢𝔯 🤺

𝒮𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑒 🤩

𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓼𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓷𝓽 💯

𝘚𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘳 🍭



A few of the words that come to mind for fellow @WTA players when it comes to describing @CaroWozniacki 🙌#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Dkc2bE9erz — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

On the personal front, Caroline Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018 and had been working towards managing the autoimmune disease. Caroline Wozniacki said that she wants to be more than just a tennis champion as she gets older. She has reportedly enrolled in the Harvard Business School. She also has a few family holidays planned including a late honeymoon with her former NBA player husband David Lee.