Simona Halep Promises $2000 To Australia Bushfire Relief Every Time She TROUBLES Her Coach

The tragic Australian bushfire traumatised the entire world a few weeks ago and the sports community has shown their extreme support towards the victims. The entire world has their eyes on the Australian Open and tennis superstars haven’t failed to prove that they are real-life superheroes. After Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep has also promised to help the Australian bushfire victims. However, the Romanian devised an unconventional way to support recovery efforts. Simona Halep claimed that she would donate $2000 for the bushfire victims, every time she gives a hard time to her coach.

Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep pledges to help Australia Bushfire Relief in a unique way

The No.4 ranked Romanian knows that she does not hit too many aces. Thus, she chose to take a unique way to express her support for the Australia Bushfire victims. According to Simon Halep, every time she gives a hard time to her coach Darren Cahill in her matches, she will donate $2000 to the relief fund. It was a hilarious statement but at the same time, it was a heroic one. Take a look at the tweet before you see her back in action at the ongoing Australian Open.

After a little bit (ok a lot 😂) of debate with my team, I'm happy to announce that I'm donating $2000 to the bushfires for giving @darren_cahill a hard time "only" 10 times during tonight's match.



Not a bad start? 🤔🤣#Aces4BushfireRelief pic.twitter.com/UnvmB4gOK0 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 14, 2020

Simona Halep inspired France’s Alize Cornet to do something similar. Just like Halep, Alize Cornet is also not known for her serving abilities. Thus, she came up with her own idea of fundraising. According to the French, she will donate $50 for every drop shot win in the ongoing Australian Open. No wonder, Alize Cornet and Simona Halep won everyone’s heart by making such a great gesture.

"I'm afraid to ask" 🙈



Instead of aces, @Simona_Halep has pledged to donate $200 every time she gives coach @darren_cahill a hard time during #AO2020



We wonder what the tally's up to now? 😉#AusOpen | #Aces4BushfireRelief | https://t.co/9RPgZ7cBoB pic.twitter.com/4ncqHW9Cqp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

Simona Halep defeated Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-4 in her second round Australian Open 2020 match.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of Simona Halep)