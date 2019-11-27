The Debate
Lana Net Worth And Salary Revealed Post New 5-year WWE Deal, Social Media Reacts

WWE News

Lana net worth: She has recently signed a new multi-year deal in the WWE. She took it to her Twitter to announce the news. Check out how the fans reacted.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
lana net worth

WWE superstar Lana recently announced that she has signed a new multi-million dollar contract with the WWE. This was seemingly an act which was part of her on-screen heel character. She is currently having an affair with WWE superstar Bobby Lashley, whereas Rusev (her real-life husband) has been served divorce papers and restraining orders.

Check out Lana's tweet where she brags about her brand new deal and how rich she has become.

Also Read | WWE: Lana Labelled An 'awful Actor' By RAW Superstar Amid Rusev-Bobby Lashley Chaos

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana Files For Divorce From Rusev, Shows Legal Documents To Fans Live

Lana WWE deal invites Twitter reactions

Here is how social media reacted to 'The Ravishing Russian' making the big announcement.

Also Read | WWE: Lana And Bobby Lashley Involved In Botched Script On The Latest Episode

Lana net worth

Lana has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $2 million, according to Top Planet Info.

Lana salary

According to the Birmingham Mail UK, Lana took home a base salary of $200,000 as of mid-2018. This is just an annual estimate of what the Lana is entitled to and does not include merchandise sales and bonuses. 

Lana, WWE strike new deal

Lana's tweet was clearly part of a WWE angle. According to sources, Lana has indeed signed a new 5-year deal with the company which both the parties are happy with. Reports also suggest that the new contract agreement would allow Lana to take time off from WWE for projects outside of the company. Lana's real-life husband Rusev is also associated with the company and has not renewed his contract yet. He is reportedly still in the midst of negotiations around his new deal.

Also Read | Rusev And Lana: Are The WWE Superstars Really Married? Know More About Their Storyline

Published:
COMMENT
