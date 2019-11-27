Lana Net Worth And Salary Revealed Post New 5-year WWE Deal, Social Media Reacts

WWE superstar Lana recently announced that she has signed a new multi-million dollar contract with the WWE. This was seemingly an act which was part of her on-screen heel character. She is currently having an affair with WWE superstar Bobby Lashley, whereas Rusev (her real-life husband) has been served divorce papers and restraining orders.

Check out Lana's tweet where she brags about her brand new deal and how rich she has become.

I just signed a multi-million dollar deal with @WWE !!!!!!!!!!

Congrats! — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 26, 2019

Lana WWE deal invites Twitter reactions

Here is how social media reacted to 'The Ravishing Russian' making the big announcement.

And ull loose it all for adultary — TheOnlyLeageThereIs (@CanBeOnly1Leage) November 26, 2019

Did you just congratulate yourself? — The Chick Foley Show #BigDudeSzn (@ChickFoleyShow) November 26, 2019

Why 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ljyfAavodk — Best in the world (@pmoneythebos) November 26, 2019

Lana net worth

Lana has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $2 million, according to Top Planet Info.

Lana salary

According to the Birmingham Mail UK, Lana took home a base salary of $200,000 as of mid-2018. This is just an annual estimate of what the Lana is entitled to and does not include merchandise sales and bonuses.

Lana, WWE strike new deal

Lana's tweet was clearly part of a WWE angle. According to sources, Lana has indeed signed a new 5-year deal with the company which both the parties are happy with. Reports also suggest that the new contract agreement would allow Lana to take time off from WWE for projects outside of the company. Lana's real-life husband Rusev is also associated with the company and has not renewed his contract yet. He is reportedly still in the midst of negotiations around his new deal.

