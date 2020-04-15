Caroline Wozniacki Steps Up To Teach World No.2 Rafael Nadal In Baking The Perfect Cake

With tennis events being suspended due to coronavirus, players are spending their time at home with their loved ones and also posting videos on social media for their fans. World No.2 Rafael Nadal has been active on social media too since the lockdown. The Spaniard has been sharing images and videos of his daily activities. Recently, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter and posted a video which involved a dish made by him.

Rafael Nadal dons chef's hat

Apart from keeping himself fit, Rafael Nadal has also been spending time in the kitchen cooking food for himself and his wife. When Rafael Nadal entered the kitchen recently, he ended up making some pasta for himself and his wife. On Monday, Rafael Nadal once again entered the kitchen and this time he tried his hand in baking a cake. Looking at the video, it looked like Rafael Nadal was finding it a bit difficult to bake a cake. In the caption, he wrote that, three hours of training in Monte Carlo is easier than beating the eggs.

Estoy desbordado con el trabajo en casa ... 😩

Más fácil sería estar en el torneo de Monte Carlo (que tocaba esta semana) entrenando 3 horas de tenis 🎾 😂😂😂 Pero por ahora es lo que toca y con buena cara! 😀

Después pongo una foto del resultado... ¡¡Y lo dicho, a animarse !! pic.twitter.com/mj7xBD70TZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 13, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki gives Rafael Nadal baking tips

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki was quick to react over Rafael Nadal's baking skills. The Danish tennis star gave tips to Rafael Nadal him on how to bake. She tried to make the Spaniard's job easier by passing him tips which included turning around the mixer.

Caroline Wozniacki tennis career

Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from professional tennis after her third-round defeat at the Australian Open 2020. Last year, Caroline Wozniacki had made it clear that Melbourne Park would be where she would call her time on tennis career. The Danish star won her only Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2018. Caroline Wozniacki, who reached the top of the WTA rankings, became the first player from a Scandinavian nation to achieve the feat. In her tennis career, Caroline Wozniacki won a total of 30 WTA titles.

Rafael Nadal donation for the fight against coronavirus

The French Open champion recently asked other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million). Rafael Nadal's donation for coronavirus comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. In order to make the appeal, Rafael Nadal posted a video on his social media account. This Rafael Nadal donation with the support of the Red Cross, saw them providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by a coronavirus.