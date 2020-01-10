The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Coco Gauff Asks Her Father To Cool Down After Cursing On Live Television; Watch Clip

Tennis News

At the Auckland Classic, 15-year-old Coco Gauff had to tell off her father, Corey for using unparliamentary language. Read to know more about this incident.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coco Gauff

Usually, parents are seen warning their children to behave themselves, especially in public when they are young children. But things were different during a match at the Auckland Classic when 15-year-old Coco Gauff had to control her father, Corey for using unparliamentary language. The incident took place during Gauff's second-round match against Laura Siegemund on Thursday.

Also Read | Coco Gauff: Steffi Graf Shares Her Thoughts On 15-year-old Tennis Star

Also Read | Coco Gauff's Luxembourg Journey Ends With Loss To Anna Blinkova

The 15-year-old Coco Gauff was receiving some coaching from her father after taking the first set. A TV microphone picked up the conversation. Gauff's father was heard telling her that she did not give free points on her opponent’s ‘damn serve’, which is the one correct thing she did throughout the set. She immediately said to her father that he must not curse more since he is live on television.

Also Read | Serena Williams and Wozniacki Reach Auckland Semifinals

Also Read | UFC: Corey Anderson Set To Quit If Not Given Fight With Jon Jones

Corey apologises to Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's confused father did not understand at first. So, Gauff clarified that he said the ‘D-word’ which is unacceptable. The adult tried to brush it off, saying ‘Damn’ did not count as a curse. But Coco was having none of it.

She countered, stating that in some places, the word was indeed considered bad. Corey couldn’t help but laugh sheepishly and apologise.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire Crisis

Unfortunately, Gauff lost the match against the German, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. During the post-match media interaction, she felt there was a lot she still needed to learn to play at the top level.

However, she said that she had the basic game and hoped to improve with every game she played. 

Also Read | Serena Williams Comically Asks Journalist To 'drag Her Off-court' In 2010 Wimbledon Video

(Image credits: Coco Gauff's official Twitter handle)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE DEMAND IN MAHA