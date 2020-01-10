Coco Gauff Asks Her Father To Cool Down After Cursing On Live Television; Watch Clip

Usually, parents are seen warning their children to behave themselves, especially in public when they are young children. But things were different during a match at the Auckland Classic when 15-year-old Coco Gauff had to control her father, Corey for using unparliamentary language. The incident took place during Gauff's second-round match against Laura Siegemund on Thursday.

This may have been the most explosively exciting afternoon of the season, one that shook the century-old arena to its foundations, and revealed a potential new star for its second century.@CocoGauff | @PolonaHercog



https://t.co/DPduVfEaEP — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 17, 2019

The 15-year-old Coco Gauff was receiving some coaching from her father after taking the first set. A TV microphone picked up the conversation. Gauff's father was heard telling her that she did not give free points on her opponent’s ‘damn serve’, which is the one correct thing she did throughout the set. She immediately said to her father that he must not curse more since he is live on television.

🏆It's a second doubles title for #McCoco! 🏆@CatyMcNally and @CocoGauff defeat Christian and Guarachi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, to win the doubles tournament at @WTALuxembourg! pic.twitter.com/WGjyDWWCId — WTA (@WTA) October 19, 2019

Corey apologises to Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's confused father did not understand at first. So, Gauff clarified that he said the ‘D-word’ which is unacceptable. The adult tried to brush it off, saying ‘Damn’ did not count as a curse. But Coco was having none of it.

She countered, stating that in some places, the word was indeed considered bad. Corey couldn’t help but laugh sheepishly and apologise.

Unfortunately, Gauff lost the match against the German, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. During the post-match media interaction, she felt there was a lot she still needed to learn to play at the top level.

However, she said that she had the basic game and hoped to improve with every game she played.

(Image credits: Coco Gauff's official Twitter handle)