Coco Gauff Struggles To Complete Roger Federer's 'Tennis At Home' Challenge; Watch Video

Swiss legend Roger Federer's 'Tennis At Home' challenge is gaining momentum with fans as well as players taking up the challenge and posting videos of the same on social media. The 'Tennis At Home' challenge from Roger Federer sees him performing an ‘against the wall volley’ drill and asking fans to do the same. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic took up the ‘against the wall volley’ drill challenge and posted the video on Instagram. Following Novak Djokovic, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff also took up the challenge and posted the video on her Twitter account.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Coco Gauff Claims She Can Surpass Serena Williams To Be Women's Tennis' GOAT

Roger Federer trick shots

Before posting a video on the 'Tennis At Home' challenge, the Roger Federer trick shots video went viral after it was posted by the player himself on his Twitter account. The Roger Federer trick shots saw the 20-time Grand Slam champion playing some shots by hitting the ball to the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Here's the video of the Roger Federer trick shots.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Also Read: Coco Gauff Wants To Take A Selfie With Tennis Legend Rod Laver

Coco Gauff takes up 'Tennis at home' Roger Federer challenge

With no tennis action on the cards, Coco Gauff accepted Roger Federer's 'Tennis At Home' challenge, but without wearing the iconic hat which Federer was wearing while carrying out the drill. In the caption, she wrote that she got the drill right after doing it a number of times.

it took me way too many tries to get this right @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/wjRIFaGgO5 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 8, 2020

Also Read:Serena Williams Dances With Coco Gauff In Video Shown Live At Australian Open: Watch

Coco Gauff Halloween activity during coronavirus

While tennis players are busy keeping themselves in shape with fitness activities during the coronavirus outbreak, World No. 52 Coco Gauff seems to be spending her time in a very different manner during the lockdown period. Recently, the American teenager posted a picture in which she painted her face in Halloween fashion. Coco Gauff is also quite active on TikTok.

Interviewer: So Coco how have you been doing without tennis?

Me: pic.twitter.com/4FYpupoV5t — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 5, 2020

Also Read: Coco Gauff Betters Serena Williams, Venus Williams' Record At Australian Open 2020

Coco Gauff had an outstanding 2019 season in which she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. En route the fourth round, she defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and saved a match point in the second round. This year, the Wimbledon event was cancelled due to coronavirus and Coco Gauff expressed her disappointment upon learning of the cancellation of the event.

(IMAGE: COCO GAUFF / TWITTER)