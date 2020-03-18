Coco Gauff Claims She Can Surpass Serena Williams To Be Women's Tennis' GOAT

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has the whole world talking about her ever since she burst onto the WTA circuit. The youngster, who recently turned 16, has been the talk of the town following an impressive start to her tennis career. She made headlines by beating Venus Williams in the round one match of Wimbledon 2019.

Earlier, during the Australian Open 2020, Coco Gauff showed that her win over the former World No. 1 was no fluke as she once again defeated the seven-time major champion in the third round. Coco Gauff also dethroned defending champion Naomi Osaka before her loss to the eventual champion, Sofia Kenin.

Coco Gauff on surpassing Serena Williams and becoming the GOAT

Recently, a video went online on the occasion of her 16th birthday, where Coco Gauff, as a 11-year-old, speaks about her ambitious dreams. Here is what she had to say.

Coco Gauff gets praise from Serena Williams

During the 2020 Australian Open, Serena Williams said that she was 'nowhere near' as good as 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she was that age. Serena Williams said that Gauff is just impressive all-round, from her personality to the way she plays.

Coco Gauff age and Coco Gauff ranking

Coco Gauff recently turned 16 and looking at the her age and ranking, she has certainly made some giant strides in the world of tennis. Coco Gauff ranking currently stays at 52 in the world and it won't be long before she climbs to the top of the rankings if she continues her impressive performances.

Serena Williams confirms self-isolation amid coronavirus

Recently, Serena Williams confirmed that she and her family will quarantine themselves for the next six weeks as the threat of coronavirus looms large. Serena Williams confirmed the news on her official Instagram account. Serena Williams added that she will post face masks and make tutorials while she also advised fans to stay safe and re-asserted the fact that the coronavirus outbreak is serious.

