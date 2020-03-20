The Debate
Coronavirus: Andy Roddick Slams 'Miami Spring Breakers' For Not Being In Self-isolation

Tennis News

Andy Roddick, the former World No. 1, retweeted a compilation of young spring breakers who are looking to make the most of their Miami Spring Break vacation.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Former World No. 1 and US tennis star Andy Roddick recently hit back at youngsters at Miami Spring Break for not giving up having fun during their pre-arranged trips amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Roddick's criticism comes after the emergency measures that were imposed due to the coronavirus crisis recommended people to avoid going out for any unnecessary outings. The former US Open champion used expletive language while retweeting a video on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read:  Coronavirus: Isolated Eugenie Bouchard Sparks Meltdown After Wanting A Boyfriend

Andy Roddick hits back at Miami Spring Break over coronavirus

Andy Roddick retweeted a CBS News compilation of young spring breakers who were looking to make the most of their Miami Spring Break vacation. In his tweet, Andy Roddick wrote "how stupid are we" following the statement made by the people at  Miami Spring Break.

Also Read: Coronavirus: ATP And WTP Issue Joint Statement Suspending Tennis Tours Until June 7

What Miami spring break tourist said about coronavirus Miami 

While speaking bout coronavirus Miami, one of the Miami Spring Break goers in the video can be heard saying that If he "gets corona, he will get corona". At the end of the day, the person was heard saying he is not going to let it (coronavirus) stop him from partying. "Whatever happens, happens", he was quoted as saying.


Another Miami Spring Break goer, while addressing the coronavirus Miami issue, said, "What is there to do at Miami Spring Break other than to go to the bars or the beach? and they’re closing all of it." The party goer also said that coronavirus has been blown way out of proportion and they need a refund as the virus "isn't that serious".

Also Read: Coronavirus Live: Tennis Stars Stanislas Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev React To Pandemic

Andy Roddick tennis career 

The 37-year-old Andy Roddick became World No. 1 shortly after he won the title at the 2003 US Open where he defeated French Open champion, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in the final, overtaking him in the ATP rankings. Andy Roddick also reached four other Grand Slam finals which included Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009, and the US Open in 2006. He lost to Roger Federer in all those finals. Andy Roddick finally decided to retire from tennis after the 2012 US Open.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Flirts With Eugenie Bouchard After 'quarantine With Boyfriend' Tweet

First Published:
