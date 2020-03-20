Nick Kyrgios Flirts With Eugenie Bouchard After 'quarantine With Boyfriend' Tweet

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all ATP and WTA cancel all tennis tournaments till June 7, forcing many tennis stars into quarantine. Eugenie Bouchard sparked a Twitter meltdown on Thursday after the Canadian tennis star on Thursday tweeted that the coronavirus lockdown would be more bearable if she had a boyfriend during her isolation. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios also replied to Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend tweet to further garner attention of the Twitterati.

Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend: Nick Kyrgios 'creasing' at Eugenie Bouchard's tweet

Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday claimed that she would have had a better time in self-isolation if she a boyfriend. Quite expectedly, fans jumped in on the bandwagon. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios also joined in on the Twitter meltdown and was 'creasing' at Bouchard's tweet. The thread went on as fans acted as cupid for the duo, who are great friends off the court.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Creasing 😂😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 19, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend: Fans act cupid for Eugenie Bouchard and Nick Kyrgios

Nick, solve the situation 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8xYN4b31uI — Jorge Serrano (@JorgeSerrano93) March 19, 2020

Get in there! — Jeoly Moley (@jeolefmo) March 19, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend: Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard's friendship off the court

Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard, who both share a knack for controversies, are known to be great friends off the court and have previously featured in mixed doubles together. Eugenie Bouchard had quite famously defended Nick Kyrgios after his Wimbledon 2019 match against Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios was involved in an ugly confrontation with the chair umpire as he also resorted to an underarm serve, which earned him a lot of scorn from the fans. However the Canadian defended Kyrgios, saying claiming he did not break any rules.

Nick Kyrgios girlfriend: Australian star reportedly dating Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya

Nick Kyrgios is reportedly dating Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya. The Australian tennis ace parted ways with ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic after the duo had an on-off relationship from 2015 to 2017. Nick Kyrgios deleted all her pictures from his Instagram account after the duo broke up. There were also rumours of Kyrgios dating Eugenie Bouchard's twin sister Beatrice.

