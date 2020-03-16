Coronavirus Live: Tennis Stars Stanislas Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev React To Pandemic

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announcing a six-week suspension of the men's and women’s professional tennis tour due to the escalating health and safety issues. The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place. The suspension also means players get to spend some time with their family and also take care of their health before taking the court yet again.

Coronavirus live: Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka tweet about Coronavirus pandemic

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, tennis players led by German star Alexander Zverev took to social media and shared a heartfelt message after the Coronavirus pandemic came to light. Here's what the tennis world had to say in wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

The moment you realize you can’t play tennis for a while, and it’s the only sport you’re good at ... 👀🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

What’s your favorite sport ? 🤔🏀⚽️🏓⛷🏒⛳️💥#StanTheTennisOnlyMan #Quarantine #StillGotToExcercise #AtHome pic.twitter.com/aI89MaL18T — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 15, 2020

You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020

Bro 😂 there isn’t going to be any tennis — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 12, 2020

Me the last 30min pic.twitter.com/a807k5nAhm — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 12, 2020

Unfortunately we have to wrap up and leave without playing a tournament here in the states! I'm very sorry for all the fans and people who worked hard the entire year to make these tournaments special and unique. pic.twitter.com/qyfSjsdgdo — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) March 12, 2020

Recently, Alexander Zverev posted a video on Instagram where he seems to be making full use of his free time by keeping himself fit after ATP decided to suspended upcoming tours due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus live: Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray tweets on Coronavirus

There’s a lockdown in Italy but there’s still padel tennis. Finding a way. ❤️👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlFJU1naot — judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 16, 2020

British tennis star Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray shared a video of two people playing tennis on the balcony in Italy despite the country being in Coronavirus lockdown. Italy recently reported that 168 people have died in one day from coronavirus and that is why authorities have gone for the Coronavirus lockdown, reacting to the magnitude of the health crisis.

Coronavirus Live: Will Wimbledon be scrapped due to Coronavirus lockdown

According to a recent report in The Sun, the All-England Club are reportedly reluctant to go ahead with the Wimbledon tournament in the absence of spectators in the arena. Ultimately, this could result in a delay in the start of the clay-court season and potentially affect the French Open, which is scheduled to begin on May 24, 2020. A final call will be made after the All-England Club consult with the UK government and relevant health authorities.

