Wimbledon Set To Be Scrapped As ATP And WTA Mull 6-week Tennis Ban: Report

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world in more ways than one. The fast-spreading disease has affected various sporting events across the globe in recent weeks. NBA, NHL, MLS have already been affected by Coronavirus. Top football leagues in England, France, Italy and Germany have also been hit with various setbacks due to the Coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump has also issued a Europe travel ban on American citizens. Amidst all this chaos, it looks likely that Wimbledon will also take a hit in the coming weeks.

Tennis Coronavirus: ITA issue official announcement amidst Europe travel ban due to Coronavirus fears

Statement from ITA on Coronavirus



"We're monitoring the situation closely and remain committed to the health, safety, & welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, & programs, as well as families & fans." — ITA (@ITA_Tennis) March 11, 2020

Wimbledon Coronavirus update

Wimbledon scrapped?

Reports in The Sun state that, the All-England Club are reportedly reluctant to go ahead with the Wimbledon tournament in the absence of spectators in the arena. Ultimately, this could result in a delay in the start of the clay-court season and potentially affect the French Open, which is scheduled to begin on May 24, 2020. A final call would be made after the All-England Club consult with the UK government and relevant health authorities. However, the policy of major sporting events taking place behind-closed-doors will be given the go-ahead across the UK for the next few weeks at least. The last time that Wimbledon was cancelled was during the Second World War. The report further adds that Wimbledon's insurance policies mean they can offer refunds to ticket holders and debenture holders in the event of a cancellation.

Tennis Coronavirus update

FED Cup, ATP and ITA tours to be suspended till May: Reports

