Nick Kyrgios Braces Himself For No Tennis In 2020 As Coronavirus Wrecks Sports Industry

The suspension of major sporting events due to the Coronavirus outbreak has led to ATP suspending tennis events for six weeks after player council members and tournaments spent hours working through scenarios. The BNP Paribas Open 2020 in Indian Wells was cancelled three days before its commencement and now the Miami Open 2020 has also been called off. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter and tweeted about the suspension of the tennis season.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Gets Booed By Crowd After Retiring Midway From 1st Round Acapulco Open Match

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020



Nick Kyrgios Coronavirus tweet

The Nick Kyrgios Coronavirus tweet comes after a crazy 24-hour period which has seen some major sporting events being suspended. Nick Kyrgios tweeted -

Bro 😂 there isn’t going to be any tennis — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 12, 2020

His tweet was a response to fellow Australian John Millman’s concerns over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Really keen to get home... — John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 12, 2020



NBA suspends season due to Coronavirus outbreak

The NBA announced on Thursday that it would be suspending play following the conclusion of the night’s games. It came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. Gobert had only two days prior jokingly ended a press conference by touching everyone’s phones, microphones and recorders. Thursday also saw confirmations that Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani was positive for the virus.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Turns Vegan After Witnessing Devastating Australian Bushfires

Rudy Gobert's Utah Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay has also reportedly contracted the virus. The league reacted subsequently by suspending all the games for an indefinite period of time. The statement released by the league states that 'it will use the hiatus to figure out the fate of the current season in regards to the pandemic'.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Approves Of Seeing Different Nick Kyrgios At Australian Open 2020

While the news has shaken the NBA fanbase, NBA stars have equally been stunned with the knowledge that the rest of the 2019/20 NBA season could be cancelled. It is reported that the confirmed cases have already crossed 1,200 in the country, with the number expected to increase in the coming days.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Nick Kyrgios Flaunts Legend's No.8 Jersey Before Rafael Nadal Clash