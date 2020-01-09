Russia Defeat Argentina To Enter ATP Cup Semifinals

Russia powered through to the seminars to the ATP Cup after a dominating performance over Argentina on Thursday. Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov beat Argentina in the final eight in Sydney to ensure qualification before the final doubles match.

Russia through

Medvedev clinched the tie victory with a gritty 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win against Diego Schwartzman, improving to 3-0. Medvedev, however rann into trouble after an argument with the chair umpire, during which he struck the chair twice. However, the emotions did not affect him and he went on to defeat the Argentine.

Russian captain Marat Safin was spotted speaking to Medvedev later regarding the incident and he said, "It was important for him to stay mentally strong, just hold on to what he can. Give the best and see what's going to come. Not to go too crazy and not to rush with the approach shots, with hitting the ball too hard. You have to be smart and sometimes squeeze yourself together and maintain yourself calm and see what's going to come.”

Khachanov had earlier given the Russians a lead after defeating Khachanov. He was delighted after the match and said, "I started to get really pumped, aggressive, and basically making the shots, not missing. That's important when you want to play aggressive. And I think that was working pretty well. Overall, I'm really happy with my performance today.”

Russia is the second team to qualify after host nation Australia ensured passage to the semifinals after defeating Great Britain earlier on Wednesday.

The remaining two spots are between Serbia, Canada, Belgium, and Spain. Serbia will face Canada, whereas the two European nations will battle it out on Friday in Sydney.

(Image source: twitter.com/ATPCup)

