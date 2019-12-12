Novak Djokovic Crowned As ATP's Top Player Of The 2010s Decade

Novak Djokovic may have lost out to Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings this season, but the Serbian has been chosen as the best tennis player of the decade. The Serbian surpassed the other two members of the Big 3 – Nadal and Roger Federer for the honour. Tennis.com hailed Novak Djokovic as the Men’s Player of the Decade for being the most outstanding and consistent player in the 2010s. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were placed second and third respectively.

Stats show that the 32-year-old Serb trails the other two legends in terms of the number of Grand Slams. He has 16 while Federer has 20 and Nadal has 19. However, when the last ten years are taken into consideration, Djokovic has won 15 of those majors in this period compared to Nadal's 13 and Federer's 5.

Novak Djokovic crowned player of the decade

Tennis.com’s Steve Tignor said that people have been so obsessed with the race for the best that nobody noticed when the Serbian surpassed his rivals over the past ten years. The bronze medalist of 2008 Olympics dominated his rivals 42-25 in masterful records. Djokovic also was the No.1 in five seasons as compared to Nadal’s four while Federer has not been at the top in this decade at all.

Djokovic is also the only player other than Rod Laver to have captured all four majors at the same time after his win in the French Open in 2016. He is also the only men’s player to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments. Djokovic has also won the Australian Open an astonishing 7 times. The list also includes the likes of Andy Murray ranked at 4, Stan Wawrinka at 5, Marin Cilic at 6, David Ferrer at 7, Tomas Berdych at 8, Juan Martin Del Potro at 9 and Dominic Thiem in the 10th position.

