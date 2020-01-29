Novak Djokovic Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Being Kobe Bryant's 'student'

Novak Djokovic is one of the most popular tennis players, who is currently ranked World No. 2 in men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Since the beginning of his career in 2003, Djokovic has had many accomplishments in the sport and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history. Here is some more off-court information on the Serbian legend.

Novak Djokovic net worth and endorsements

Novak Djokovic has a net worth that stands at an estimated $220 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Djokovic has also signed many sponsorship and endorsement deals over the years. He has endorsed brands like Lacoste, ASICS shoes, Uniqlo, Telekom Srbija as well as German nutritional supplement brand FitLine. He is also an ambassador for Ultimate Software. As reported by Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million a year through sponsorship from Lacoste and other endorsement deals.

Novak Djokovic opens up on being mentored by Kobe Bryant

During an interview with John McEnroe, the Serbian ace called Kobe Bryant one of the greatest athletes of all time and said that the NBA legend had inspired him amongst many others around the world. Djokovic added that he was fortunate enough to have shared a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years and that Bryant would always there to offer his support and advice.

In another recent interview, Novak Djokovic revealed that Kobe Bryant had helped him during the difficult phases of his life including his mental and emotional struggles. The 32-year old added that Kobe had also helped him at the time when he was struggling with the elbow injury that made him fall out of the Top 20. Djokovic also said that he believes the Lakers legend was one of the few people who really cared for him.

This was just Friday - Novak Djokovic talks about being mentored by Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/u0JMKMAtHC — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 26, 2020

Image credits: Instagram | Novak Djokovic