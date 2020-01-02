Rafael Nadal Celebrates New Year With A Quokka In Australia, Posts A Selfie

Tennis World No. 1 Rafael Nadal rang in the New Year on the Rottnest Island in Australia ahead of the ATP Cup in Perth. During his visit to the island, Rafael Nadal indulged in a customary selfie with a quokka. Nadal, who is in Perth to open the 2020 season, posted a selfie on social media saying that the animal is super-friendly.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Shares Picture With All His 6 Trophies From 2019, Fans Go Berserk

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds 'inspirations' Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal excited ahead of ATP Cup 2020

In the picture, Rafael Nadal looked super excited to take a selfie with a quokka. The tennis superstar is seen smiling while the quokka in question has no clue what the fuss was all about. Nadal said that the animal was friendly and not scared of being in close proximity with people. He added that he had a good experience.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Reveals Reason For Being Part Of Tennis' 'Big Three' That Won 55 Majors

Also Read | Roger Federer: 'Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Can Break My Record Of 20 Majors'

The West Australia Tourism is hoping that the selfie would be seen by 38 million of Nadal’s social media followers and it would be a boost for tourism in the area. Nadal is not the first celebrity to pose with the quokkas. Other well-known faces include Roger Federer, Margot Robbie, Teri Hatcher and Chris Hemsworth.

Also Read | Roger Federer Calls 2019 A 'great' Year After Defeating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

.@RafaelNadal is not “only” one of the greatest athletes of the world and the best Spanish athlete of all time. What really makes him special are his values. And this is the reason why today I'm happy to say Welcome to Santander, Rafa. https://t.co/kPqZNK6ZG2 — Ana Botín (@AnaBotin) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Andy Murray Set For Remarkable Return To Australian Open 2020 After Retirement Rumours

Nadal was visiting the island with fellow tennis players Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez and Roberto Bautista Agut. The group also spent some time on the beach and gave onlookers quite a show as they stripped to take a dip in the clear waters.

Also Read | Australian Open: Record $71 Million In Prize Money For Winners Of 2020 Edition

💪🏼 @RafaelNadal has just become the first tennis player EVER (men or women) to be ranked number 1️⃣ in three different decades‼️ VAMOS‼️CONGRATULATIONS from the #RafaNadalAcademy! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FESmYOl2iQ — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Former No 1 Caroline Wozniacki To Retire After Australian Open