Roger Federer Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Giving Up On Skiing In Recent Years

The year 2019 has been a season to forget for World No 3 Roger Federer. He suffered a heartbreaking loss in a grand slam and also failed to reach finals of year-ender ATP finals in London He will begin 2020 by directly participating at the Australian Open, which also means that he will be skipping the first edition of the ATP Cup for family reasons. Currently, Roger Federer is enjoying a break time away from tennis courts and will be Christmas celebration mood along with his wife and kids. While he has been dominating the tennis court, off the field Federer is a completely different person and in his latest interview, he revealed that why he recently stopped skiing.

Tennis: Roger Federer skiing

The 38-year-old in August had admitted that he was really afraid of getting injured. In an article published by a leading American media portal, Federer went skiing with his daughters in the Swiss Alps but struggled to do it. In a recent interview with Tages Anzeiger newspaper, the Swiss maestro revealed the reason of not being keen on skiing in recent years. He recalled the year 2000 in which he went skiing with Marc Rosset. Federer skied like a madman, which resulted in him jumping about 10 meters when landing. It nearly damaged his back. That was when he realised his commitment to tennis and the fact that if he had to prolong his career, skiing cannot come in his scheme of things.

Tennis: Roger Federer's 2019 season ft. Wimbledon final loss

Apart from winning titles at Dubai, Miami, Halle and Basel in 2019, Roger Federer suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the Wimbledon Championships, losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. The five-set thriller lasted for 4 hours and 57 minutes in which Federer, despite having two championship points on serve in the fifth set, went on to lose the match. The match also marked the first time that a fifth-set tiebreaker was played at 12-12, making it the longest men's singles final in Wimbledon history.

Tennis: Roger Federer retirement

Recently, Roger Federer was asked about a rumour that had been doing the rounds about his retirement. However, Roger Federer dismissed it by saying that he rarely hears such things. He stated that such rumours and talks are usually done when he is losing matches and he termed the talks as insignificant. The 38-year-old Roger Federer stated that it is his body that decides how much time he will play and he doesn’t have a retirement plan currently. He suggested that retirement is almost like a woman who is pregnant. She will give birth to a new one and it is just a matter of time.