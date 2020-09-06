Dr. Anil Jain Elected AITA President; Vijay Amritraj Vice President

The tradition of the "no-contest" election at All India Tennis Association (AITA) continued as Dr. Anil Jain has been unanimously elected as the President of AITA while legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj one of its Vice Presidents during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi on Sunday. In fact, all the posts of office-bearers, as well as the Executive Committee members, were filled without the need for a contest and all the contestants were declared elected unopposed. Dr. Jain will take over from Mrs. Praveen Mahajan whose tenure as AITA President comes to an end.

Anil Khanna elected vice president

Anil Dhupar was elected as the Secretary-General and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association resident and Indian Davis Cup team Captain Rohit Rajpal will serve as the Hon Treasurer, an AITA release said. Interestingly, AITA president for years and a former "Life President" Anil Khanna has now been elected as its vice president. Normally, a former president or life president is not considered for a lower position in any federation.

While inaugurating a high-performance tennis academy at DLTA soon after the election, Dr. Jain said, “In collaboration with the AITA Trust, the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association and with support from the government, we propose to set up the High-Performance Tennis Academy in Delhi which will be a residential training center for excellence. The primary aim would be to bring together and create a pool of our top junior players and provide them with the best possible training, coaching, nutrition, mental training and every other support to help our most talented and promising juniors to break into the top 30 in Junior Category in the world”.

The Academy will be equipped with the most modern facilities including a dedicated gym, swimming pool, sports medicine center, A-I based performance monitoring, and enhancement systems, etc. and would be run by a team of the top coaches, trainers, nutritionists, sports psychologists, sports medicine specialists, etc. The Academy would also be available to our senior athletes who wish to undergo shorter stints of specialized training. Here is the full list of newly elected AITA executive committee members:

President: Dr. Anil Jain

Secretary-General: Anil Dhupar

Treasurer: Rohit Rajpal

Vice Presidents:

Vijay Amritraj

Anil Khanna

Hironmoy Chatterjee

Chintan N Parikh

Navneet Sehgal

Bharat N Oza

C S Sunder Raju

Rajan Kashyap

Joint Secretaries:



Premkumar Karra

Raktim Saikia

Suman Kapur

Sunder Iyer

(Image credits: Twitter)