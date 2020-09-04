IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Ryan Harris Lauds Players' Work Ethics

Former Australian cricketer Ryan Harris, who has joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals as their bowling coach, has said that he is very impressed with the work ethics of the players after he attended the first net session on September 2. Harris on Wednesday completed his six-day mandatory quarantine period and oversaw the team's practice at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Following the net session, Harris said that watching the players bat and bowl in the practice was 'unbelievable' as despite being away from the game for so long they displayed an incredible work ethic. Harris in a statement added that the Shreyas Iyer-led side looks in excellent condition and it doesn't seem like they have been away from training for 4-5 months.

'6 days felt like 3 weeks'

Speaking about his quarantine, Harris said that the six-day period felt to him like three-week isolation adding that he is not someone who can sit idle for long. Harris said that when he received the message from the doctor, who cleared him for training with the team confirming that he is COVID-19 negative, it felt like it was the best massage he has ever got.

Ryan Harris joined Delhi Capitals' coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya on August 25. Harris said that to work with Ponting is very satisfying for him as he was the one who presented him with the baggy green cap when he made his Test debut for Australia back in 2010. Harris added that he still gets goosebumps seeing Ponting talk in the huddle.

Harris has played for Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has also coached in the cash-rich tournament, the 2020 edition of which is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(With ANI Inputs)

