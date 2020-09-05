Teachers' Day: Virat Kohli Pens Note For Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Recalls 'valuable Lessons'

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on September 5 took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his coach Rajkumar Sharma. While thanking his coach for the invaluable lesson that helped him shape into a world-class cricketer he is now, Kohli said that he ‘forever grateful’ to his childhood coach. Kohli, who is presently in the UAE for the upcoming IPL season, even shared an old picture with Rajkumar Sharma and paid his gratitude to all teacher who has guided students in their journeys.

In the caption, the Indian cricketer wrote, “A teacher gives you many valuable lessons in your journey. Forever grateful for the ones I got from my coach Mr. Rajkumar Sharma. Happy Teacher's Day to all the teachers who've guided their students in their journeys”.

Since shared, Kohli’s post has received over one lakh likes and hundreds of comments. One internet user wrote, “Happy teachers day Virat sir because you are teaching us cricket”. Another added, “You are blessed enough to have a Guru in life. Way more to go baba, you are the best”.

Sports stars thank teachers

Meanwhile, as the country is celebrating Teacher’s Day, several cricketers took to social media to convey their heartfelt gratitude to their teachers, mentors, and coaches who helped them learn different skills and being a constant pillar of support. From Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to Ajinkay Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian cricket players expressed their gratitude to their teachers and coaches. Check out their posts below,

COVID19 has shut schools, yet teachers have gone online to continue teaching. Always inspiring!



Forever grateful to them for shaping us into better human beings and helping us progress.#HappyTeachersDay to all & my 3 special teachers, my father, Achrekar sir & my brother Ajit. pic.twitter.com/qh0RshaAy2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2020

Everyday I have the quest to learn a little more from my mentors, my game, my teammates, my coaches, my family and everyone around. #HappyTeachersDay to everyone who has ever taught me anything ðŸ™

Here’s to letting the urge to learn, never die. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 5, 2020

