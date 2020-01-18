Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Rocky Johnson; Wrestling Community Mourns

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soulman" Johnson passed away at the age of 75. His death was sudden and the news shocked many wrestling fans all over the world. Recently, his son Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his father by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson, who his known to many as legendary WWE superstar ‘The Rock’, stated that he loves his father and praised him for breaking colour barriers in the wrestling community. Dwayne Johnson thanked him for teaching wrestling and the Samoan culture. He wrote that he is proud of being Rocky Johnson’s son and promised that he will carry on his father’s legacy.

Wrestling community pays respect to Rocky Johnson

NXT pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson before the Jan. 15 edition of #WWENXT at @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/eerzae6uWe — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2020

A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

One of the men I looked up to and one of the best to ever do it. God rest his soul. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/VaTD5NsnjP — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 15, 2020

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was always very kind to me. Hung out in Louisville when I was coming back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his knowledge. Again sorry Dwayne. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 16, 2020

We are saddened to learn wrestling legend Rocky Johnson has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences at this difficult time to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/0AFyuu4AR3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

R.I.P 'Soul Man' Rocky Johnson pic.twitter.com/Urmsw6P58E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 18, 2020

