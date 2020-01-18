The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Rocky Johnson; Wrestling Community Mourns

WWE News

Dwayne Johnson, who his known to many as ‘The Rock’, stated that he loves his father Rocky Johnson and praised him for breaking colour barriers in wrestling.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soulman" Johnson passed away at the age of 75. His death was sudden and the news shocked many wrestling fans all over the world. Recently, his son Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his father by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson, who his known to many as legendary WWE superstar ‘The Rock’, stated that he loves his father and praised him for breaking colour barriers in the wrestling community. Dwayne Johnson thanked him for teaching wrestling and the Samoan culture. He wrote that he is proud of being Rocky Johnson’s son and promised that he will carry on his father’s legacy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wrestling community pays respect to Rocky Johnson

Published:
