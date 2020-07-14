Roger Federer Had 2 Championship Points But Novak Djokovic Won Wimbledon OTD In 2019

Roger Federer is renowned for his dominance on grass courts. So much so, that the Swiss ace has been nicknamed the “King of Grass”. The Roger Federer career grand slams record is known to all, with the player amassing 20 titles till now. Roger Federer has also won a record 8 Wimbledon titles, more so than any other player. However, on this day Novak Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

2019 Wimbledon final: Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final

The epic Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final took place on July 14, 2019, where the Serbian player came out on top to win the 2019 Wimbledon final. Novak Djokovic’s victory was even more special because the player managed to beat Roger Federer despite the latter having two Championship points during the course of the match. The 2019 Wimbledon final also set a historic record of going into a tie break, which was staged for the first time at 12-all in the 5th set of the match.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a thrilling 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory in the 2019 Wimbledon final. The Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final is considered to be iconic for several reasons. The match lasted four hours and 55 minutes, with the all-important 5th set two hours and two minutes on its own. Novak Djokovic, showing great perseverance, managed to beat Roger Federer despite the Swiss ace having two championship points at 8-7, 40/15 on serve, in the fifth set. Despite Roger Federer being on top, Novak Djokovic was able to make a comeback, defending the Championship points and then going onto win the tiebreaker to settle the 2019 Wimbledon final. The enthralling final set of the 2019 Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer swayed both ways before its culmination. While initially, it looked that Novak Djokovic will cruise through after being 4-2 up, Roger Federer staged a comeback of his own to take the set to the tie break.

The Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final is remembered for many reasons

While Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer for the third time in a Wimbledon final, the win also prevented the Swiss player from becoming the oldest Grand Slam winner in the Open Era at 37 years, 340 days. The 2019 Wimbledon final was also the longest one in tournament history since 1877. The Djokovic vs Federer Wimbledon final was also the first time since 1948 that a player had saved match points to go onto win the match. It was also the first singles game which saw the newly implemented 12 point tie break.

Image Courtesy: AP